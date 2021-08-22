Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Oregon football has most important QB battle in Pac-12 for 2021

By Connor Muldowney
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no position group in the Pac-12 that will be focused on more in the coming weeks than Oregon football’s quarterback room. There’s also no position battle in the conference that has a bigger bearing on the Pac-12 title race than the quarterback battle in Eugene. The conference title race runs through Eugene and if the Ducks can figure out their quarterback position, they will be the overwhelming favorites again.

autzenzoo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FanSided

FanSided

133K+
Followers
325K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Ducks#Fresno State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
Longview, TXMySanAntonio

Texas A&M names redshirt freshman Haynes King as starting QB

Texas A&M will go with redshirt freshman Haynes King as the starting quarterback when it opens the season against Kent State on Sept. 4. King, who won a state championship at Longview High School, was the No. 131 recruit in the Class of 2020 and the fifth-ranked dual threat quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports. ESPN had him ranked even higher, listing as the 46th-best recruit and the No. 3 dual threat quarterback.
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian updates the Texas QB situation

Thursday’s media availability with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian quickly addressed the program’s most pressing question — has Sarkisian made a decision yet in the quarterback competition between junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card?. “No, I have not named one, so I guess there’s nothing to share,”...
College SportsMercury News

Pac-12 football preview: Counting down 10 storylines for the 2021 season

Counting down everything you need to know about the 2021 Pac-12 football season …. 10: Years since expansion. When Utah and Colorado officially joined the conference, on July 1, 2011, they were obvious candidates for a league in need of more: More teams, more games for the TV networks and more money from the TV networks.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
Auburn, ALflywareagle.com

Paul Finebaum says Auburn football ‘won’t be great this year’

Auburn football, meet bulletin board material. Paul Finebaum, an analyst on ESPN’s SEC Network who has often been accused of having an Alabama football bias due to his Birmingham roots in the business, went ahead and said that Bryan Harsin will have a reasonable leash this year. “Why is he...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 Saints impacted the most by canceled preseason finale

The New Orleans Saints‘ preseason finale was supposed to take place on Saturday night against the Arizona Cardinals but was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. This was supposed to be the final chance for bubble roster players to make a big enough impression to land on the final roster. Let’s...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football: Babers Sees Separation in QB Battle

With camp almost halfway done, Syracuse Football’s main focus is camp and camp only. However, Coach Babers explains that there is a ton of time left before the first game. “We got a bunch of time before the first game,” Babers said. “We have repped a whole bunch of people and now we’re going to start sharpening the pencil and getting ready to write some notes.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton, Mac Jones QB battle gets important update

The New England Patriots’ quarterback battle between veteran Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones remains among the top preseason storylines in the NFL. Jones was the talk of the town following his 87 passing yards and 78.2 passer rating showing in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Football Team. Newton responded with a keen outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he anchored two touchdown drives and posted a 151.4 passer rating.
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Has A Blunt Message For ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12

Amid rumors that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are working together on some kind of alliance to challenge the dominance of the SEC, Paul Finebaum has some harsh words for the three Power Five conferences. Appearing on WJOX’s McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum said that the move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy