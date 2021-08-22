Family picnic, voter registration, vaccination event planned for August 28

VOTE-Lafayette is having a party in Debaillon Park on Saturday, August 28 . . . and everyone’s invited, free of charge!

VOTE is Voice of the Experienced, a community organization advocating for formerly incarcerated persons, positive criminal justice reform, and the voting rights of all Americans. The party is designed to be family-friendly, with a hamburger/hot dog picnic, sno-balls, a DJ, a no-contact obstacle course for the kids, and live dance, twirling, and drumming entertainment. In addition, voter registration and free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered on site.

City Council Member Pat Lewis is an event sponsor. Lewis, City Marshall Reggie Thomas, and VOTE leaders are slated to speak at the event.

Organizers say the event begins at noon and will last until 5 p.m. in Debaillon Park, 510 Saucier Parkway in Lafayette’s Azalea Park neighborhood

