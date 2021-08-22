Cancel
Movies

Fantasia 2021 Review: INDEMNITY, This South African Conspiracy Thriller Delivers

By J Hurtado Editor, U.S.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery night, Theo (Jerrid Geduld) is jolted awake by nightmares. He sees his colleagues perish in a sea of out of control flames, and even though he can't exactly pin down why, he feels culpable for their horrific deaths. This PTSD sends him into the depths of alcoholism, which ends up getting him summarily excused from the fire department, and with no work left to distract him, things are only getting worse. His wife and child become collateral damage, and his crumbling family unit just adds to his sense of despair; one more thing he's destroyed.

