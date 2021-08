Can PGA rivals Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau put aside their differences as teammates at next month’s Ryder Cup? They’re going to try. Whether manufactured or not, Koepka and DeChambeau’s shared beef has been one of the most compelling storylines in golf this year, escalating with each subsequent jab on social media. The feud has taken on a life of its own, though Brooks and Bryson have agreed to put their swords away, at least for the week they're in Wisconsin together.