Premier League

English Premier League odds, August 23 picks: Expert reveals best bets for West Ham vs. Leicester City

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a matchup of confident, well-rounded teams when West Ham United hosts Leicester City in a 2021-22 English Premier League match on Monday at London Stadium. Leicester finished fifth and West Ham was sixth last season, and both won their openers. The Hammers battled back from a 2-1 halftime deficit for a 4-2 victory against Newcastle last Sunday, while Leicester City pulled out a tense 1-0 win last Saturday against Wolverhampton. Both teams entered this season virtually intact and will be pushing hard to crack the top four.

