The above webcam video shows firefighters taking chair 10 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort, CA, in their fight against the Caldor Fire. Both Kirkwood and Sierra-at-Tahoe are under threat from the fire as it continues its march towards Lake Tahoe. The fire is currently within 2-miles of Sierra-at-Tahoe and is clearly visible from the ski resort. The resort has reportedly hired a private company to provide firefighters to protect their infrastructure.