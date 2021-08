In a battle of the 1st and 4th seed, Andrey Rublev took down Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and 21 minutes for his second Masters 1000 final of the season. The younger Russian lost 11 straight sets against his friend and compatriot since the start of their rivalry before finding his A-game today in sets two and three to leave Daniil behind and prevent him from securing the first Canada-Cincinnati double since Rafael Nadal in 2013.