Cecily Chapman Shares Unseen Photo of Young Beth & ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman with Their Kids

The late Beth Chapman's grown daughter, Cecily Chapman, took to social media sharing a rare post as a tribute to her family. The old-time picture included her late mom and dad when they were a young couple.

TV star Cecily Chapman joined the #throwbackThursday trend and posted a rare image of her family from an older time. The photo was a beautiful reminder for fans about her late mom, Beth Chapman.

Cecily proudly displayed what her bounty-hunting family looked like when the kids were much younger. She also showed how her mom and dad looked full of energy when they were younger.

A HEARTWARMING THROWBACK

The family portrait included a young Cecily, who looked to be in her preteen years, sitting in her mom's arms. Beth flanked her from behind with a broad smile and a sparkling gaze.

Sitting on the right side of the mom-daughter duo was the family patriarch, Duane "Dog" Chapman. The reality star looked much younger, rocking a vintage shirt and brown shorts. His hair was not as long as it is now.

He sported fancy clear glasses while a much smaller Bonnie Chapman sat in his hands. Dog's son, Tucker, is also featured in the family snapshot. Cecily fondly captioned the post:

"#tbt [red heart emoji] it's the overalls and my mom's smile for me."

CECILY IS BETH'S TWINNIE

Cecily has proven time and time again that she is her mother's daughter. Besides working towards the constant growth of her family, Cecily has a striking resemblance to the late bounty hunter.

For this year's Mother's Day celebration, [Cecily] started a family tradition with her siblings to keep Beth's memories alive.

In one of her posts, fans could not get over how much her looks reminded them of Beth. In the post, the 28-year-old shared a selfie while she lounged indoors. Cecily looked lovely in a snakeskin halter top.

She framed her face with her blonde curls that came down in a center parting. The young lady opted for minimal makeup while her lips were outlined with glossy lipstick as fans remarked that she was her "mom's mini 100%."

Cecily has been putting up a positive outlook as she keeps moving on in life after the tragic passing of her mom in June 2019. Beth died following a long battle with throat cancer.

Cecily took it upon herself to always dutifully remember Beth. For this year's Mother's Day celebration, the TV personality started a family tradition with her siblings to keep Beth's memories alive.

She was joined by her sister Bonnie and brother Garry, who live in different states, to enjoy an intimate meal at a Japanese restaurant. They talked about their lives and recalled fond memories of their late mom.

INSIDE BETH AND DOG'S LOVE STORY

Beth and Dog tied the knot in 2006 and were married for 13 years. However, their love story started in 1986. There were a lot of back and forths before the power couple walked down the aisle.

Beth married Dog as his fifth wife, and he adopted her daughter, Cecily, from a previous marriage. While the pair went about their bounty-hunting business, they never failed to show each other love.

In an unforgettable episode of "Dog, the Bounty Hunter," Dog explained how to keep one's romance from dying. The star also showed loyalty when Beth got sick and was by her side until she passed.

CECILY'S DRAMA WITH DOG

In a recent update, Cecily made it known that she had never met her father's fiance, Francie Frane, and had no idea about their wedding because she was not invited by her father.

Frane and Dog started dating a year after Beth's death, and according to Cecily, he has not introduced Frane to her. She noted that she had only seen her dad twice since Beth's funeral and was surprised by his engagement to Fran.

Cecily noted that she would attend the wedding if her father invited her. She stated that she had no animosity towards her dad's decision and was thrilled for him and his newfound happiness.