Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Cecily Chapman Shares Unseen Photo of Young Beth & ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman with Their Kids

By Olowokandi Fiyin
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago

The late Beth Chapman's grown daughter, Cecily Chapman, took to social media sharing a rare post as a tribute to her family. The old-time picture included her late mom and dad when they were a young couple.

TV star Cecily Chapman joined the #throwbackThursday trend and posted a rare image of her family from an older time. The photo was a beautiful reminder for fans about her late mom, Beth Chapman.

Cecily proudly displayed what her bounty-hunting family looked like when the kids were much younger. She also showed how her mom and dad looked full of energy when they were younger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mez66_0bZb1opG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2S1w_0bZb1opG00

A HEARTWARMING THROWBACK

The family portrait included a young Cecily, who looked to be in her preteen years, sitting in her mom's arms. Beth flanked her from behind with a broad smile and a sparkling gaze.

Sitting on the right side of the mom-daughter duo was the family patriarch, Duane "Dog" Chapman. The reality star looked much younger, rocking a vintage shirt and brown shorts. His hair was not as long as it is now.

He sported fancy clear glasses while a much smaller Bonnie Chapman sat in his hands. Dog's son, Tucker, is also featured in the family snapshot. Cecily fondly captioned the post:

"#tbt [red heart emoji] it's the overalls and my mom's smile for me."

CECILY IS BETH'S TWINNIE

Cecily has proven time and time again that she is her mother's daughter. Besides working towards the constant growth of her family, Cecily has a striking resemblance to the late bounty hunter.

For this year's Mother's Day celebration, [Cecily] started a family tradition with her siblings to keep Beth's memories alive.

In one of her posts, fans could not get over how much her looks reminded them of Beth. In the post, the 28-year-old shared a selfie while she lounged indoors. Cecily looked lovely in a snakeskin halter top.

She framed her face with her blonde curls that came down in a center parting. The young lady opted for minimal makeup while her lips were outlined with glossy lipstick as fans remarked that she was her "mom's mini 100%."

Cecily has been putting up a positive outlook as she keeps moving on in life after the tragic passing of her mom in June 2019. Beth died following a long battle with throat cancer.

Cecily took it upon herself to always dutifully remember Beth. For this year's Mother's Day celebration, the TV personality started a family tradition with her siblings to keep Beth's memories alive.

She was joined by her sister Bonnie and brother Garry, who live in different states, to enjoy an intimate meal at a Japanese restaurant. They talked about their lives and recalled fond memories of their late mom.

INSIDE BETH AND DOG'S LOVE STORY

Beth and Dog tied the knot in 2006 and were married for 13 years. However, their love story started in 1986. There were a lot of back and forths before the power couple walked down the aisle.

Beth married Dog as his fifth wife, and he adopted her daughter, Cecily, from a previous marriage. While the pair went about their bounty-hunting business, they never failed to show each other love.

In an unforgettable episode of "Dog, the Bounty Hunter," Dog explained how to keep one's romance from dying. The star also showed loyalty when Beth got sick and was by her side until she passed.

CECILY'S DRAMA WITH DOG

In a recent update, Cecily made it known that she had never met her father's fiance, Francie Frane, and had no idea about their wedding because she was not invited by her father.

Frane and Dog started dating a year after Beth's death, and according to Cecily, he has not introduced Frane to her. She noted that she had only seen her dad twice since Beth's funeral and was surprised by his engagement to Fran.

Cecily noted that she would attend the wedding if her father invited her. She stated that she had no animosity towards her dad's decision and was thrilled for him and his newfound happiness.

Comments / 8

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
323K+
Followers
31K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Chapman
Person
Duane Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Twinnie Cecily#Japanese#Dog S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals His Upcoming Union to Francie Frane Isn’t ‘Just a Wedding Ceremony’

Wedding bells! Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane may be planning their upcoming ceremony, but there is so much more meaning behind it for the pair. “This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage,” Dog, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 10. “I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cancels Wedding Amidst Feud With Famous Father, But That's Not Why The Wedding's Off

Over the last 20 years, fans have watched Dog the Bounty Hunter and his extensive family juggle both life and the pursuit of wanted criminals on TV. But things haven't been quite the same since Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, passed away in 2019 due to throat and lung cancer. Dog is now on his second engagement since that time, which evidently prompted a feud between him and one of his daughters. In the midst of their public disagreement, his daughter has actually cancelled her own wedding, but the feud isn't the reason for it.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman Claps Back at Sister Lyssa Defending Him Amid Family Feud

As the latest update in the Dog the Bounty Hunter's family drama, daughter Bonnie Chapman fires back at sister Lyssa Chapman over a post she made in support of her father amid several allegations Bonnie made against their dad. Lyssa attempted to show their father in a different light on Wednesday, sharing a photo of Duane "Dog" Chapman himself visibly tearing up while speaking with a fan on one of their visits taking Beth to the hospital for her throat surgery.
Societywmleader.com

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman’s daughter says he is racist, homophobic

Duane “Dog’ Chapman’s daughter, Bonnie Chapman, is airing the family dirty laundry — all of it. The 22-year-old said in a lengthy Facebook post Tuesday that she was told by her father’s new wife, Francie Frane, that she wasn’t invited to their August wedding because of Bonnie’s “choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests with ‘The System’, and not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reportedly Preparing to Take Legal Action Against Daughter Bonnie

The feud between Duane "Dog" Chapman and his daughter, Bonnie Chapman, has gotten to a boiling point. After Bonnie and her sister, Cecily Chapman, came forward earlier this week alleging they hadn't been invited to their father's upcoming wedding to Francie Frane due to their social justice work and support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star is reportedly "preparing to take legal action over the statements" made by Bonnie, Us Weekly reports.
TV & VideosOk Magazine

Dog The Bounty Hunter's Estranged Daughter Bonnie Posts Cryptic Message About Gaslighting As Family Drama Continues

Bonnie Chapman has more to say after claiming her dad, Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman, was emotionally and verbally abusive to her starting from a young age. Bonnie recently revealed she didn't receive an invite to the reality star's wedding with Francie Frane, alleging her support for Black Lives Matter and racial equality caused a rift in their father-daughter relationship. She also claimed she was "silenced" by Duane with years of abuse.
RelationshipsChicot County News

Duane 'Dog' Chapman loves his daughters despite wedding snub

Duane 'Dog' Chapman loves his daughters "very much" - even though they're not invited to his wedding. The 68-year-old TV personality is set to marry Francie Frane on September 2, but two of his daughters - Cecily Chapman and Bonnie Chapman - aren't sure why they've not been invited to the ceremony.

Comments / 8

Community Policy