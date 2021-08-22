Cancel
Pets

Guy Fieri Lights Up Instagram With A Photo Of His 'Blinged Up' Chihuahua

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two days ago, Guy Fieri took some time off from featuring himself on his Instagram page and instead showed the world a picture of, as he put it, "Smokey Dawg!" Smokey, a chihuahua, stares out towards the camera wearing a glitzy golden collar with an "S" pendant dangling. As of writing, the post has accrued 63,259 likes and many appreciative comments along the lines of "Awwwww" or a request for a fist bump. "Blinged up!" another noted with approval.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

Guy Fieri
Bobby Flay
#Chihuahua#Tattoos#Dog#The Food Network#German#Smokey Fieri
