Guy Fieri Lights Up Instagram With A Photo Of His 'Blinged Up' Chihuahua

A well-known celebrity chef like Guy Fieri sure knows how to ensure that his cooking setup is in place and fits his requirements. Per Closer Weekly, he has a gorgeous home in Santa Rosa, California where he stays with his family. His 6,000-square-foot home is a dream come true: It has four comfortable bedrooms, three bathrooms, a massive 1000-square-foot kitchen, a dining area, and so much more. But that's probably because, as Closer Weekly notes, Fieri and his wife Lori "completely gutted" the ranch-style house and rebuilt it to their specifications after moving in decades ago.