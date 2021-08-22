Guy Fieri Lights Up Instagram With A Photo Of His 'Blinged Up' Chihuahua
Two days ago, Guy Fieri took some time off from featuring himself on his Instagram page and instead showed the world a picture of, as he put it, "Smokey Dawg!" Smokey, a chihuahua, stares out towards the camera wearing a glitzy golden collar with an "S" pendant dangling. As of writing, the post has accrued 63,259 likes and many appreciative comments along the lines of "Awwwww" or a request for a fist bump. "Blinged up!" another noted with approval.www.mashed.com
