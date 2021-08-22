Lehi man arrested after barricading and shooting at police

LEHI, Utah — A man identified as Jason Lutu in Lehi surrendered to police on Saturday after barricading himself, shooting towards the police, and threatening suicide by cop. According to the police report, Lehi police officers were initially responding to a possible gunshot at 81 South 1675 West at 17:20. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots and officers entered the backyard through neighboring houses to get a better view. After they found the backyard empty, they set up a perimeter and called SWAT for assistance.