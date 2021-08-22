Is Professor T new tonight on PBS? Early season 2 hopes

Is Professor T new tonight on PBS? Are there some mysteries that are still worth solving? We have a few things to dive into in this piece. So where do we begin here? Let’s start off with this: There is no new episode of the British import airing on the network tonight. We’d love to see some more great stuff here but, for the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed as of yet. BritBox is the initial broadcaster of the show in the UK and for now, they’re still waiting to renew it. Maybe that will happen in the weeks to come, given that for now, we remain reasonably optimistic as to what the future could hold.