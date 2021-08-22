Cancel
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

3 men shot and killed in Grass Lake Township

By Lauren Shields
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F28l9_0bZb1RTR00

Three men were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Grass Lake Township home on Sunday.

Jackson County Deputies arrived at the home in the 4900 block of Fishville Road Sunday just before 6 a.m.

Two of the men were 70 years old. The other was 80. Police have not released their names.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at (517) 768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

For further information, please contact Sheriff Gary Schuette at (517) 768-7921.

