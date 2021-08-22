Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs On The Impact Of The Broadway Hit On His Life And Career: “If There’s Such A Thing As A Big Break, ‘Hamilton’ Is That For Me”

By Nadia Neophytou
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

It may be more than six years since Daveed Diggs made his entrance in the first performance of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton , but the Oakland-born artist is still collecting praise for it today. The production took him from substitute teaching to pursuing his twin passions of acting and rapping full-time, and now, the film version of Hamilton is just one of the productions Diggs was in this past year—alongside Snowpiercer , The Good Lord Bird , Central Park , and Soul . His Hamilton Emmy nomination is for him, an affirmation of the impact that can be created when working with friends.

DEADLINE: How has your relationship to Hamilton changed since you first walked down those stairs as Thomas Jefferson?

DAVEED DIGGS : I feel the same way, just blown away that it keeps having these different lives. As a person who grew up doing theater, it’s so uncommon for a play to have that. And so, everything about the show was unexpected to me. But I think the fact that it’s not only stayed relevant to people, but relevant to new generations of people and to the world at large, in a different time. It’s just a fundamentally different world than we lived in, in 2016, when we recorded this production. That’s a performance of mine from 2016. It’s an odd time capsule for a theater practitioner. But it’s nice.

DEADLINE: You were rapping and acting before you joined the cast, but what place does it hold for you in your career?

DIGGS : Well, it was in one way, a continuation of the way I’ve always worked, which is just to make things with my friends, for the most part. I feel I have very talented people around me, and I always have. And by the time we made Hamilton , I’d known Lin (Manuel Miranda, creator) and Tommy (Kail, director) and most of the creative team for almost a decade through Freestyle Love Supreme . So, my friend asked me to come do something, and I said yes. And it was the most successful thing I’ve ever done. But that way of working was how I worked before. Fortunately, because it was so successful, it allowed me to continue to work like that since then. If there’s such a thing as a big break, Hamilton is that for me.

DEADLINE: What impact did the initial success of Hamilton have on your other projects, Clipping and Freestyle Love Supreme ?

DIGGS : The first time my band Clipping went on tour, after Hamilton had existed, we were still playing relatively small venues and pretty grimy, grungy places. And our audiences tended to be kids or young adults who sort of felt themselves outcasts and Clipping was like this mode of release for them. And I remember just looking out at the audience and seeing it start to change, the demographics of the audience getting way different. Just like, these kids didn’t have enough piercings to be the same kinds of kids who came to the shows. And I remember at first for the band, it was a little like, “If they are here expecting Hamilton , this ain’t it.” But that wasn’t what happened at all. It turns out this music was also for these kids who happen to be from a different community, who came to it in a different way. But if they’re coming to the show, they’re as obsessed with the crazy intricate lyricism and the noise production and everything else, all the off-putting scary shit that we do as anyone else. And so, I got to look out at the audience and watch the demographics get more mixed than they were before, but in kind of a good way, and with all people who were really genuinely fans of the project. And that was pretty eye-opening to me.

DEADLINE: One of the best gifts of Hamilton is that it’s a gateway to explore the work you and the other cast members had made before.

DIGGS : It was nice also to be around those artists too: I still get to make music with Jasmine (Cephas-Jones), or write a TV show for Jasmine, or be in the studio with Anthony (Ramos), or with Leslie (Odom Jr). And we all have projects together. We’re working on things together all the time. Were it not for this show, I’m not sure our lives would have collided like that to the point where we’d be collaborators.

DEADLINE: What did you learn from being in Hamilton that’s helped your career now?

DIGGS : The secret sauce with Hamilton was allowing everybody to be their full selves onstage. The bonus that comes along with it is all of that person’s collaborators too. Now you know them also. And so, getting to work in the TV space, which was new to me as a creator, I’m taking a lot of advice all the time about how this is done and what it is to run a writers’ room and what’s the budget of a show mean? All of these things, I don’t know. But what I do know is that making art in this way, where you lean on your collaborators and try to design moments for them to shine, I know that works. And so, when I get pushback from somebody who has maybe been doing it longer for me, I can say, “Yeah, yeah. You’re right about everything, except this. And here are the 10 to 20 examples I can show you why I know this is going to work.” So, I also get to be an expert in a couple of things, in a field that I’m totally a novice in.

DEADLINE: Hamilton brought comfort to many during the pandemic. Did you watch any shows/films that got you through last year?

DIGGS : I mean, nothing zeitgeist-y. I am obsessed with British detective shows, so I got to discover a bunch that I didn’t know yet. I watched all of Rosemary & Thyme , that was really good in getting me through for a while. I’m still watching Vera , which is a great show, which I somehow had not seen before, despite it being exactly the kind of show I like. So yeah, things like that are what got me through.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Show#The Broadway#Is That For Me#Big Break#Snowpiercer#Freestyle Love Supreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TV Showsawardswatch.com

Interview: Daveed Diggs on his Emmy nomination for ‘Hamilton’ and juggling multiple projects at the same time [VIDEO]

Could Daveed Diggs be working on any more TV shows at the moment? He earned his first Emmy nomination for the filmed version of the stage musical of Hamilton that already earned him a Tony Award. He also starred in Showtime’s limited series The Good Lord Bird, in TNT’s sci-fi blockbuster Snowpiercer, and he lends his voice to Apple TV+’s Central Park. On top of that, he served as the co-creator of Starz’s recently-wrapped Blindspotting.
Los Angeles, CAGreenwichTime

'Hamilton' Marks Live Theater's Emotional Return to Los Angeles

It’s been a long road for the company of “Hamilton” in Los Angeles — just eight hours before opening night back in March 2020, the show was shut down as fears swelled over a looming pandemic. Little did the cast know at the time, it would take 523 days for their production to finally reach audiences at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
Celebritiesfilmmakermagazine.com

Back to One, Episode 165: Daveed Diggs

Actor, rapper, writer, producer, Daveed Diggs loves wearing many hats, often at the same time. Hamilton made him a star. He won a Tony for it. Now he’s nominated for an Emmy for his incredible work in the filmed version of the musical. In this episode, he talks about his need to find the character somewhere in his body, and why attending editing sessions for his new show Blindspotting on breaks from acting in the television series Snowpiercer was the opposite of overwhelming. He paints us a picture of his creative life in the lead-up to the life-changing experience of Hamilton, and the times, toward the end of his run, where it was hard to find the required energy. Plus I ask him about the time I watched him make a whole quiche from scratch, and MUCH more!
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Hamilton’ star Renee Elise Goldsberry almost didn’t audition for the role that changed her life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Renee Elise Goldsberry got her started as a background singer on the hit television series “Ally McBeal” and later earned a pair of Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her performance on the soap opera “One Life to Live.” She enjoyed a successful stage career as well for her work in such productions as “The Color Purple” and “Rent.” But it was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton” that launched Goldsberry into the stratosphere. She originated the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Tony Award-winning show and on the strength of her show-stopping number “Satisfied” earned numerous accolades for her performance, including a...
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Here’s Why Daveed Diggs Won’t Watch the ‘Hamilton’ Movie

This story draws on an interview done with Daveed Diggs for the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Daveed Diggs first heard about “Hamilton” long before it became the talk of Broadway. A veteran of experimental theater in the Bay Area of Northern California, he heard from his friend, director Thomas Kail, of a hip-hop musical about America’s founding fathers that another friend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, was putting together.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Hamilton star refuses to watch the Disney+ movie version

Hamilton breakout star Daveed Diggs refuses to watch the Disney+ movie version of the hit play. Portrayer of both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, for which he won a Tony Award in 2016, Diggs recently caught up with TheWrap to discuss how he's moulded a certain image of these performances in his head over the years.
Jonesborough, TNEast Tennessean

Professor’s son shares spotlight with ‘Hamilton’ star

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre hosted a benefit concert at ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center featuring Euan Morton who plays King George in the Broadway show “Hamilton,” an actor who gave one ETSU family an unforgettable night. Jennifer Adler, assistant director of the Roan Scholars Leadership program and adjunct professor of...
Theater & DanceL.A. Weekly

Hamilton Brings Broadway Back to L.A.

Hamilton transcended Broadway hit to become a boundary-breaking sensation, and when it came to L.A. it was not surprisingly, the hottest ticket in town. After prematurely ending its run at the Pantages Theater due to the pandemic, it’s finally back this week (a week later than initially planned), and with its important themes about race, class and political struggle and its infectious score featuring hip–hop, jazz and R&B earworms and sing-alongs, it continues to live up to the hype.
MoviesEW.com

The Hamilton cast has no qualms with being up for Emmys instead of Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry reflect on their Broadway show's pandemic pivot from cinemas to Disney+. You can debate whether Hamilton is a theatrical film (as it was originally intended, and as its Golden Globe noms would suggest)...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Hamilton’ stars join illustrious group of Tony nominees to contend at Emmys too

Half a decade has passed since Lin-Manuel Miranda finished his Broadway run as the star of “Hamilton,” but the adulation for his work just keeps coming. The Tony-winning smash, which Miranda also wrote, experienced a surge in popularity after a filmed version featuring the entire original cast premiered on Disney+ last July. Miranda and six of his castmates have been recognized for their acting, which makes most of them part of an exclusive group of performers who have earned Tony and Emmy bids for the same role. Just as they did at the 2016 Tonys, leading men Miranda and Leslie Odom...
Weight LossBlack Enterprise

Loretta Devine On ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ Recalls Gregory Hines Urging Her to ‘Lose Weight’ and Whitney Houston’s Incessant Singing On Set

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Season 4 kicks off with Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a...
MoviesEW.com

Melissa McCarthy breaks down fighting little birds and big trauma in The Starling trailer

Upon first glance, there's an air of slight absurdity flapping through EW's exclusive trailer for Melissa McCarthy's upcoming Netflix dramedy The Starling. The clip (below) teases a plot bordering on preposterous, in which the Oscar-nominated actress frequently dons a football helmet to skirt dive-bombs from a renegade bird nesting above her garden. But that's just how the filmmakers want you to feel before they hit you square in the gut.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Community Policy