Sealed Zelda NES Game Donated to Charity Shop Sells for $411,278!
It’s no secret that retro games, and particularly those in good or excellent condition, have always commanded a very decent price in the collectible market. Over the last few weeks, however, it seems that the market is currently undergoing something of a boom. Not only have we seen a new record set with the sale of a sealed ‘Super Mario 64‘, but we’ve also seen some exceptionally surprising sales with copies of Skyrim fetching prices of $600!www.eteknix.com
