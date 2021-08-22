Sealed Zelda NES Game Donated to Charity Shop Sells for $411,278!

Proof, an online source of curatorial journalism run by lawyer Seth Abramson, has compiled and published an enormous treasure trove of sales data for all sealed and graded copies of NES games sold publicly since January 2019 across the six most major platforms for such sales. These platforms include Heritage Auctions, eBay, Amazon, ComicLink, Evolve Comics & Collectibles (but it’s “essentially moribund” now), and Mercari. The intention of this data collection was to illustrate for the first time exactly how scarce (or not) sealed and graded copies of games in the NES library are, especially because game condition grading house WATA does not release data on how many copies of games it has graded. And Proof effectively, well, proves that the massive amounts of money paid in recent headline-grabbing auctions and sales, such as $2 million for Super Mario Bros., wildly overvalue how much these games are actually worth.