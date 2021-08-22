Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village to Get Another PC Performance Boost Patch!

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the launch of Resident Evil Village was (largely) widely praised as a fantastic new addition to the franchise, it’s hard to ignore that when compared to the console versions, the PC release wasn’t quite in the 100% perfect condition we were all hoping for. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of people didn’t have any issues with it at all. For some, however, and myself included, the initial release was plagued with an annoying bug regarding seeming inexplicable performance stuttering and frame drops.

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#Software#Get Even
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

This Skyrim mod adds "modernised third-person gameplay"

If you ever felt like Skyrim's third-person gameplay could do with an update to give it a more modern action-RPG feel, this could be just the ticket. "True Directional Movement - Modernised Third Person Gameplay" is a mod by Ershin for Skyrim: Special Edition on PC that, well, does exactly what it says on the tin. The mod overhauls Skyrim's third-person gameplay to allow you to move and attack from any direction, while there's also a target lock component to help you keep track of enemies. This target lock comes with an animated health bar widget above enemies, with bosses getting their own (much larger) health bars.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Resident Evil merchandise includes red and green herbal bath salts and more

Game company CAPCOM recently released some interesting new merchandise related to the Resident Evil franchise and one of them is bath salts in red and green herbal forms. Fans of the Resident Evil franchise will certainly be familiar with this bath salt, as these in-game herbs are very helpful in restoring health. These genuine items won’t restore life, but it can probably make the user relax in a bathtub.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

F1 2021 Loses PS5 3D Audio Support With New Patch

Yet another feature has been scrapped for the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021 but which should return in due time. According to patch 1.06 notes shared by developer Codemasters earlier today, “3D audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5” (via PushSquare) but which will be “re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved” in a future patch.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend on PC Increased Steam Users

The free weekend for video game Marvel’s Avengers on PC has finally gained a thousand players after a controversial launch. After so long, the game has finally gotten a massive increase in the number of players on Steam, that’s according to the SteamDB website via media outlet Eurogamer. This is due to the free weekend where players could play the game without any purchase and they had access to the base game and the added content. The best part was that their progress can be carried over during that time if they decide to buy it in full.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Tales of Arise Free Demo Coming to Consoles Next Week, PC Left Out

Tales of Arise is only a month away, but what if you just can’t wait to check out the next installment in Bandai Namco’s fan-favorite RPG series? Well, you’ll get a chance to try the game early as Bandai Namco has announced a free demo coming to all consoles next week. Unfortunately, it seems that PC gamers are being excluded, probably because Bandai Namco doesn’t want smart data miners digging up all the secrets of the game.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Resident Evil Fans Can Now Buy Real Green And Red Herbs

If you’ve ever found yourself pondering just how potent Resident Evil‘s iconic curatives are, Capcom has finally decided to provide a definitive answer. The company has just announced a new range of products based on the survival horror series, including mock Umbrella-branded items meant for everyday use. Umbrella is not...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 is Now Available for PC, Switch, and PS4

Axiom Verge 2 is now available for PC (via the Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4, developer Thomas Happ Games has announced in a surprise release. While , the game was originally set for a release sometime in Q3 of this year – or tentatively this summer / fall. The previously confirmed PlayStation 5 version is coming sometime later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy