Resident Evil Village to Get Another PC Performance Boost Patch!
While the launch of Resident Evil Village was (largely) widely praised as a fantastic new addition to the franchise, it’s hard to ignore that when compared to the console versions, the PC release wasn’t quite in the 100% perfect condition we were all hoping for. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of people didn’t have any issues with it at all. For some, however, and myself included, the initial release was plagued with an annoying bug regarding seeming inexplicable performance stuttering and frame drops.www.eteknix.com
Comments / 0