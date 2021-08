Every quarter, Samsung is consistently one of the top global smartphone vendors by market share. In addition to its flagship Galaxy S phones, the company has gone all-in on its Galaxy Z line of foldable devices. Samsung also floods the market with its affordable Galaxy A handsets year after year. Needless to say, the South Korean conglomerate is one of the most important players in the market. This makes it even more unforgivable that Samsung packs all of its stock mobile apps with ads. Thankfully, this annoying problem should be solved before the end of 2021. Today’s Top Deal Put hands-free Alexa...