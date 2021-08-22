Surprisingly Detailed Windows 11 Mockup Created in a Browser

With the release of Windows 11 set for later this year, I daresay there are many of you reading this who are currently unsure as to whether you’ll choose to be an early adopter of the operating system or not. I say ‘early adopter’ because I suspect that if you thought Microsoft was aggressive in getting you to transition over to Windows 10 then, quite frankly, you (probably) ain’t seen nothing yet! However, if you did want to give it a try and see how the interface works, you now have your opportunity.