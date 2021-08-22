Cancel
Lancaster, SC

Police net 19 on drug charges

By Mac Banks
Lancaster News
 5 days ago

A three-month operation by the Lancaster Police Department resulted in the arrests of 19 people on drug charges. The Lancaster Police Special Operations Unit issued 51 warrants for various offenses in the arrests, including drug distribution, possession and firearm charges. All of the arrests had to do with the sale of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. There were a dozen instances where transactions occurred near a park or a school.

