Steelers' Eric Ebron: Leads Steelers in receiving yards
Ebron brought in four of his six targets for 59 yards in Saturday's 26-20 preseason win over the Lions. Ebron had a team-high 59 receiving yards while playing 41 percent of the offensive snaps Saturday, but he dropped a 20-yard target on third down during the team's first drive of the game. He played more snaps than rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth, but Freiermuth racked up two touchdowns in the win. Across his two preseason appearances, Ebron has totaled five receptions for 64 yards.www.cbssports.com
