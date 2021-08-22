Pirates' David Bednar: Nabs first save

McHugh picked up the save Saturday against the White Sox, striking out one over 1.2 innings without allowing a baserunner. In classic Rays fashion, McHugh's two appearances this week include one start and one save. He retired all six batters he faced as the opener Monday against the Orioles and retired all five he faced Saturday. He was called on to protect a three-run lead with one out in the top of the eighth, and while he did allow a run to score on a groundout, he was able to kill the White Sox's rally and remained in the game to seal the deal after the Rays stretched the lead to four in the bottom of the frame. The save was the veteran's first of his nine-year career, and while he has an excellent 1.30 ERA on the season, the Rays' creative pitcher usage means he's likely to continue serving mainly in a multi-inning role rather than in the ninth inning exclusively.