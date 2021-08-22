Erik Jones signs with Richard Petty Motorsports through 2022

Cancel
One week after his best finish of 2021, Erik Jones said Sunday that he has signed a deal to remain with Richard Petty Motorsports through next season.

Jones, 25, was tied for 24th in points in the NASCAR Cup Series this season — his first at RPM — following a seventh-place finish last week on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’ve been really working on getting this deal done for a few weeks,” Jones said before Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bfjxq_0bZazd0x00 Also Read:
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings

“I was pretty comfortable on moving forward next year with these guys. Just continuing to build and just not starting from scratch with a group next year with the new car and trying to build something there. With the new car next year, I’ve got a baseline with this team and the people and just be able to work on the new car from that standpoint.”

A Michigan native, Jones started 13th on Sunday in Brooklyn, Mich.

Jones joined RPM after driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and its affiliates over all three national series for the previous eight years.

He has two Cup victories (Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2018, Southern 500 in 2019) and 16 wins in the other series. He won the Camping World Truck Series title in 2015.

–Field Level Media

