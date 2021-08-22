Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Marys THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ST. MARYS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.