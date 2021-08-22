Update: Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Update (2:25 p.m.) : Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Mountville, according to police.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.

Update (11:00 a.m.) : Route 30 eastbound is now open following an early morning crash.

Previous: Route 30 eastbound is closed following a fatal crash in the early hours of Sunday in Mountville, according to emergency dispatch.

First responders were called to the scene, near mile marker 258.2, around 2:40 a.m., between Prospect Road and Stony Battery Road.

Dispatch confirmed the county coroner was called to the scene; the number of fatalities is unknown.

West Hempfield Township Police are investigating the crash.

More information to follow.