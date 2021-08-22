Calhoun Community College trying to combat truck driver shortage

There's a shortage of truck drivers all across the country and Calhoun Community College is trying to fix that.

Even if you have little to no experience, you can kickstart your career by getting your commercial driver's license (CDL) in less than a month.

"We run classes weekly, monthly, on the weekend, in the evenings, and every possible time we can to get students enrolled," said Workforce Solutions Director Houston Blackwood.

You must have a good driving record and be at least 18-years-old to apply. Lastly, you'll need to pass the physical exam by the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Almost every part of our economy relies on the trucking industry to transport food, medicine, and other materials.

"The benefits are incredible," Blackwood said. "Wages are nice. You know, they don’t have to stay in a truck forever if they don’t want to drive all the time they can move into other areas.”

Calhoun has two locations in Huntsville and Decatur. Blackwood says that each CDL class has around ten students with different experience levels.

Before you apply for the program and begin training you must have:

Driver License Social Security Card Motor Vehicle Report DOT Physical Medical Examiner’s Certificate Chain of Custody Drug Screen Results

Calhoun simplified the process by giving step-by-step instructions on how to apply. To find more information about the CDL program visit Calhoun Community College's website .