‘We got a break.’ – Riverhead residents relieved heavy rain has yet to flood Peconic River

News 12’s Virginia Huie went to Riverhead in Thunderbolt 12 to check out road conditions in the area.

Heavy bands of rain from Tropical Storm Henri began whipping across Riverhead at 7 a.m., leaving some roads flooded, like Heidi Behr Way.

The parking lot behind a row of businesses on East Main Street was also under water.

Many were concerned the Peconic River would overflow due to the heavy rain, but as of the afternoon, the river was still within its banks.

Riverhead resident Margie Droskoski says this was a big relief.

“I think that we got a break,” she says. “At first they said we were going to get the brunt in Riverhead. But I think right now we got a break and we’re okay.”

The storm churned up the Long Island Sound north of Riverhead, kicking up huge choppy waves and white caps.

Some adventurous Long Islanders came down take pictures and were captivated by mother nature’s fury in action.

