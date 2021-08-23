Cancel
Bayville, NY

Hours of nonstop rain cause significant street flooding in some areas of Bayville

By News 12 Staff
News 12
Hours of nonstop rain due to Henri caused significant street flooding in some areas of Bayville.

Residents of Bayville are normally concerned about water coming in from the Long Island Sound, but on Sunday, it was the rain that caused problems.

The rain from Henri left some streets under water, including Sixth Street.

Some sections of the street were submerged under about a foot of water.

But on the Long Island Sound — and the bay — there's been no flooding so far.

Bayville Mayor Bob De Natale says that would have been a whole lot worse.

"This is kind of a relief to see just a heavy storm, and not the effects of what we might have gotten from a hurricane. So this is a lucky break for the village," says Natale.

Residents with waterfront homes say they'll continue to keep a close eye on the water until Henri is gone for good.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

