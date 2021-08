It seems each fantasy football manager has their own criteria for drafting a defense. Some will select a defensive/special teams unit earlier than most come draft day, ensuring they get the group they want before others can do so. Others will let it play out, using their mid- to late-round picks on building depth at the more important positions while settling for whichever defense is available with one of their final picks. Those managers likely anticipate scouring with the waiver wire week after week and picking up a defense based on matchup.