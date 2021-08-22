Cancel
5-Star, number 1 wide receiver in 2023 commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

By John Williams
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSQde_0bZayU7v00

The Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver group has taken a hit this Summer with Jordan Hudson (SMU) and Talyn Shetron (Oklahoma State) already finding new homes and Luther Burden looking for a new landing spot. While the losses are significant for the 2022 recruiting cycle, the Sooners have had an incredible run with the 2023 class.

They’ve already landed five recruits for 2023 and today got another big-time commitment from 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

Inniss chose the Oklahoma Sooners over Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, and Miami and adds to a 2023 recruiting class that’s already the number one group with a year and a half until national signing day.

Joining a group that already includes Malachi Nelson, Treyaun Webb, Makai Lemon, Luke Hasz, and Joshua Bates, the offensive side of the ball continues to pick up steam for 2023 with the commitment of Inniss.

With the commitment, the Sooners continue to bolster their class for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Andrew Ivins, a Southeast Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports, had this to say about Inniss:

Promising build for a young receiver. A two-year contributor at the varsity level that is known for his big-play ability. Understands the importance of setting up and selling routes. Mixes gears well. Attacks the ball in the air and often times becomes a bigger target for quarterbacks than his size would initially suggest. Might lack a true top gear, but plays fast in pads and can get behind a defense. Has run in the 4.6s on the lasers in the 40-yard dash. Fluid when it comes to changing directions. Good in the open field after a catch. Getting better at breaking tackles. Willing blocker, although that’s an area of his game he can also keep improving. The type of prospect that many college coaches have already circled as a priority for them in South Florida. Should develop into a multi-year starter at a Top 25 program level given skillset and athletic profile. Has a chance to eventually play on Sundays. – Ivins

Inniss announced via his Twitter account today that he plans to make his commitment decision known on Aug. 22 on CBS.

Brandon Inniss’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 5 16 4 1

Rivals 5 4 1 1

ESPN – – – –

247 Composite 5 9 3 1

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 6-1

Weight 190

Recruitment

  • Offered on March 6, 2020
  • Unofficial visit on June 18, 2021
  • Committed August 22, 2021

Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Alabama
  • Florida
  • Ohio State
  • Miami (Fla.)

Crystal Ball

Film

