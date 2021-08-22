Cancel
Hamilton Township, OH

Authorities discover body of missing 4-year-old, police confirm

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
HAMILTON TWP. — The body of a 4-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found Sunday evening, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Her body was discovered just before 8:00 p.m. in a pond near her home after an hours-long search on Sunday, the Hamilton Twp. Police Department confirmed on social media. She had been reported missing around 12:30 p.m.

“Our worst fears came true,” Hamilton Twp. Police Chief Scott Hughes said during a press conference.

Hughes said a dive team and those searching in boats found her body “around the outside of the pond near where the rocks were,” WCPO reported.

Emrie went missing in the Turning Leaf subdivision. Video captured by a ring camera showed Emrie walking away from her driveway without shoes on.

The Hamilton Twp. Police Department said K9 units, drones and foot searches were also utilized to locate Emrie.

Several police and fire agencies, as well as the FBI, assisted Hamilton Twp. in the search, WCPO reported.

Police said there was no indication Emrie was taken and foul play was not suspected. Her cause of death has not been determined.

