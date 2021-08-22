El Rey Mexican Cuisine

Having been open since 1969, El Colmao wins the award for longest-operating Cuban restaurant in LA, which essentially makes it a historical monument. However, age is but a number and we’re far more interested in the fact that its food has lasted the test of time. Their pork chops, for example, are some of the tastiest cutlets we’ve come across, coming beautifully browned on both sides, perfectly cooked, and topped with grilled onions for a bit of added sweetness. El Colmao also provides a sour and spicy green salsa that goes great on, well, everything - including the thinly tenderized chops. Leave some room at the end because this spot has a rich guava compote that’s served with a dollop of thick cream. Our advice: order a few for the table because four spoons are three too many for this relatively small dessert.