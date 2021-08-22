Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

The NFC West could be the toughest division in the NFL in the 2021 season. A year after getting two teams in the playoffs, all four are capable of doing so this season and two in particular have bigger aspirations. Seattle is the defending NFC West champion but the Seahawks have some big questions to answer on defense and need the offensive line to protect Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Rams are all-in this season after swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford at quarterback. San Francisco is hoping better health will key their turnaround, but the 49ers' ultimate outcome is tied to what happens under center. Arizona just missed out on the postseason last year and has added some big-name veterans through free agency to rectify that in 2021.