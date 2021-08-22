Cancel
Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.96.

