TokenClub Market Cap Hits $25.87 Million (TCT)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenClub has a market cap of $25.87 million and $2.71 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that CEO Zach Bradford will participate in Water Tower Research's Sustainable Investing Fireside Chat Series to discuss the company's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining operations on Aug. 24. The fireside will take a deep dive into CleanSpark's bitcoin mining operation...
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Crypto Market Analysis: 24th August 2021

Bitcoin has broken out above $50,000 for the first time since May this year as PayPal announces crypto buying and selling in the UK. PayPal has trailed its launch of crypto buying and selling in the UK for some time but has today announced its intention to allow UK-based users to buy and sell crypto tokens from this week. Users will be able to hold a basket of four cryptoassets – bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, but it is unclear as of yet whether the firm will allow users to make payments in said cryptos.
Stocksfuturesmag.com

Half Of Robinhood's Q2 Revenue Attributed To Crypto Transactions

Crypto was marginally up this morning while BTC was trading above 50,000. BTC and ETH spot volumes remain below their 30-day average. Investing app Robinhood reported Q2 earnings last week. Crypto made up 50% of transaction-based revenue, up from just 17% in Q1, and the firm guided for lower revenue and net funded accounts for the period ending September 30, 2021.
Currenciescrowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin ETN Futures Launched by Eurex, a European Derivatives Exchange

Eurex, an established European derivatives exchange, has announced the launch of Bitcoin ETN futures. With these new contracts, Deutsche Börse Group’s derivatives division is providing customers with access to the price of Bitcoin via a regulated, on-exchange and centrally-cleared platform. This product offering will reportedly be one of the first few regulated markets in Bitcoin-related derivatives in Europe.
Stockscryptonews.com

Coinbase Plans to Spend More of its Cash on Crypto After USD 500M Buy

The crypto exchange giant Coinbase has stated that it wants to spend even more of its profits on buying cryptoassets – but has admitted that its plans will hinge on the sector’s growth prospects. The company and its CEO Brian Armstrong were speaking after Coinbase unveiled plans to splash USD...
StocksCNBC

Robinhood says dogecoin accounted for 62% of crypto revenue in Q2

Robinhood reported quarterly results on Wednesday for the first time as a public company. Crypto made up over 50% of transaction-based revenue in the second quarter, up from 17% in the first quarter. More than 60% of its funded accounts traded crypto in the quarter. Robinhood said crypto accounted for...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Criticism of $ADA’s Market Cap

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has dismissed criticism of the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization after it briefly surpassed Binance Coin (BNB) to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Cardano’s price exploded over 1,400% last year and is now trading above $2.17 according to available data, partly because it’s soon launching...
Stocksbitcoin.com

Axie Infinity Token Climbed 56% This Week, AXS Joins Top 50 Most Valuable Crypto Projects

The price of the axie infinity tokens otherwise known as “shards,” has continued to skyrocket in value capturing fresh new price highs. The asset is changing hands for 10% lower than the all-time high (ATH) captured five days ago reaching $75.73 per unit. Axie infinity’s market valuation has also pushed itself into the top 50 most valuable crypto capitalization positions and currently rests at the 41st spot on Monday.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Swiss Fintech Trio Enabled Asset Tokenization via Tezos: XTZ Spikes 15%

Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta are the three Swiss financial institutions that picked Tezos as their choice for tokenization. The Switzerland-based financial institutions – Crypto Finance Group, InCore Bank, and Inacta – have selected Tezos to create on-chain digital products through a new token standard for asset tokenization. InCore Bank would also enable additional digital services with XTZ – the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain network.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Cardano chalks a bearish wedge as ADA price soars by over 100% in Q3

The latest rally in the Cardano (ADA) market has activated a classic bearish pattern that threatens to lower its prices by as much as 15%. Dubbed as Rising Wedge, the textbook pattern forms when the price consolidates between upward sloping resistance and support trendlines. Its occurrence typically prompts a bearish reversal, confirmed by a voluminous break below the lower trendline.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

More All-Time Highs in Offing for Cardano (ADA), $100 Will Take Time

Last week, Cardano became the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization ($93 billion). Cardano only trails Bitcoin and Ethereum. The sentiment in the crypto space has been improving over the last few weeks. However, there are Cardano-specific factors that are keeping up the price momentum. ADA has gained 175 percent since touching the low of $1.06 on July 20. With this as a background, will Cardano reach $100?

