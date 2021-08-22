Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 2,725 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jnj#Blackrock Inc#Jnj#Sec#Blue Chip Partners Inc#Blackrock Inc#Swiss National Bank#Credit Suisse Group#Svb Leerink#Medical Devices#Aveeno Baby#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Entrepreneur

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $175.39, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 3.34% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

One popular Robinhood dividend stock is a leader in the financial services industry that has differentiated itself from rivals. Another is a Dividend King that's still generating growth after 135 years in business. The third stock offers an attractive dividend yield and markets the world's best-selling vaccine. Popular Robinhood stocks...
investing.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
StocksBenzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy