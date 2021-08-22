Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 2,725 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.