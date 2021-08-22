Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

By Steven Smith
Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

