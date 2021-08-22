BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Down 9.4% This Week

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $75,373.52 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.