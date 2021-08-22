Cancel
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

