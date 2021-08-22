Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Tropical Storm Henri causes extensive damage to Flood prone area of Staten Island

By Kristin F. Dalton
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Residents of Sheraden Avenue in Meiers Corner spent Sunday morning pumping water out of their basements, cleaning up damage on the first floors of their homes, and calling their insurance providers hoping for good news. Except there was no good news -- just a lot of...

www.silive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Matteo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Storm Water#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Nysdot#Nypd#Toyota#Fdny#Nyc Dep#The Advance Silive#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Construction caused severe flood damage (letter to the editor)

The following letter was sent to City Councilman Steven Matteo:. We are writing this letter to you to bring your attention to a very bad flooding situation we have to deal with due to Hurricane Henri. Our community is located on Columbus Avenue, between Targee Street and West Fingerboard Road. This past Saturday night, at about 1:30 a.m., our street started bursting with muddy water. It first came out from the manhole in the middle of the street, then from the sewage drains from both sides of the street. The flood was so intensive and turned our street into a river in about 30 minutes. This situation continued for about two hours before all the water receded. As a result of this horrible flooding, at least four cars were totally damaged, and many cars were flooded with dirty, muddy water and we are not sure if they can safely stay on the road. In addition, many houses’ basements were flooded . . .
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct milling and paving efforts throughout the borough next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Congestion pricing: MTA announces 13 public meetings for controversial program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Residents will soon have an opportunity to voice their opinions on the controversial congestion pricing program proposed for New York City. On Thursday, the MTA, New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced they will host 13 public meetings in the coming months to discuss the Central Business District Tolling Program (CBDTP), which would be the first-ever congestion pricing plan implemented in the United States.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

West Brighton NYCHA residents call for better conditions; Dem candidates rally to their cause

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Residents of the West Brighton Houses said Tuesday night that their living conditions have deteriorated to the point of being unacceptable. Shekina Butler, the complex’s tenant association president, said a lack of staff at the complex has resulted in unsanitary and sometimes unsafe conditions at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) development that opened in the 1960s.

Comments / 1

Community Policy