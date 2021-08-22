Baseball Fans Upset Over Pay System Outage at Petco Park

MLB promoted their Field of Dreams reboot game in Dyersville, Iowa for two years, with star of the 1989 baseball classic film Kevin Costner on hand. The game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees wound up being perfectly scripted after the teams came out via the cornfields and the game ended with a walk off homer. "Major League Baseball never has been played in a more striking visual form than it had Thursday night in the middle of a cornfield. And just as in the movie to which it paid homage, the drama was equal to the beauty of the scene," says Tom Verducci. "Home runs flew into the cornfield by the bushels, the last of which, by Tim Anderson of the White Sox, snatched back a White Sox win just moments after the Yankees snatched it from Chicago with four runs when they were down to their last out. The setting was so perfect, the game so entertaining and the demand for tickets so great that the Field of Dreams game should become a tentpole game for the sport. Like Opening Day, the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby and the Hall of Fame inductions, the Field of Dreams game should give baseball another destination date on the calendar amid the sea of games over six long months."