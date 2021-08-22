Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baseball Fans Upset Over Pay System Outage at Petco Park

By Allie Raffa
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome fans at Petco Park were upset after the payment processing system went out on Saturday’s night game between the Padres and the Phillies. “We went to get the kids dinner and we couldn’t get anything,” said JP Roach who attended the game. “We’ve got hungry kids so we’re gonna...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Petco Park#Nbc 7 San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Padres fans fight each other at Petco Park during 16-inning marathon

San Diego Padres fans are clearly frustrated and their anger boiled over Wednesday night. In the middle of a 16-inning marathon between the Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans were seen delivering punches and kicks at each other in the stands of Petco Park. There were a few swings and misses before more punches flew and things got out of hand.
MLBPosted by
Primetimer

Major League Baseball fans go crazy over the Field of Dreams game's unbelievable ending

MLB promoted their Field of Dreams reboot game in Dyersville, Iowa for two years, with star of the 1989 baseball classic film Kevin Costner on hand. The game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees wound up being perfectly scripted after the teams came out via the cornfields and the game ended with a walk off homer. "Major League Baseball never has been played in a more striking visual form than it had Thursday night in the middle of a cornfield. And just as in the movie to which it paid homage, the drama was equal to the beauty of the scene," says Tom Verducci. "Home runs flew into the cornfield by the bushels, the last of which, by Tim Anderson of the White Sox, snatched back a White Sox win just moments after the Yankees snatched it from Chicago with four runs when they were down to their last out. The setting was so perfect, the game so entertaining and the demand for tickets so great that the Field of Dreams game should become a tentpole game for the sport. Like Opening Day, the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby and the Hall of Fame inductions, the Field of Dreams game should give baseball another destination date on the calendar amid the sea of games over six long months."
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox have No. 9 farm system in baseball, per Baseball America

The Red Sox now have one of the more prominent farm systems in baseball, according to Baseball America. In their latest midseason organizational talent rankings, Baseball America ranks Boston’s farm system as the ninth-best in Major League Baseball as things stand today. Ranking behind the Mariners, Orioles, Royals, Pirates, Giants,...
MLBMeridian Star

For baseball fans, here's a home run

Your teeth got a good workout. Yep, as a kid, you wanted those certain hard-to-find, favorite-player baseball cards but you didn't want to be wasteful. Because you'd do anything to get the cards, you spent your change, hoped you'd be lucky, and you chewed a lot of gum. In the new book "Comeback Season" by Cam Perron (with Nick Chiles), though, the best things don't come in a pack.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

The second game of the series between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies was postponed last night due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader today. Interleague. Miguel Cabrera hammered the 501st home run of his career as the Detroit Tigers clipped...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies rightfully start shaking up their farm system

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to be in a first-place race in the NL East at this point in time, it’s no secret their farm system is in dire need of changes. The truth of the matter is, the best teams in the league have farm systems that generate and develop top prospects to become future superstars. That’s how it always has been and always will be yet the Phillies are on the outside looking in when it comes to their farm system.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The San Diego Padres (68-59) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (79-47) Wednesday for the second game of their three-game series at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET Let's analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions. L.A. won the first...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers MiLB player Danny Woodrow makes a fan’s day

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 09: Danny Woodrow #80 of the Detroit Tigers in action against the Houston Astros during a spring training baseball game at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 9, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Astros defeated the Tigers 2-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

The final Thursday in August presents us with a 12-game docket. With four teams taking the day off on Wednesday, this is one of just a handful of times all season where we will go back-to-back days without a full slate. Even with the abbreviated schedule, there's a good number of both bats and arms to consider, so there's no excuse to leave your Thursday lineup with empty slots.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Records Set From Dodgers, Padres Playing 16 Innings At Petco Park

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres playing 16 innings at Petco Park saw several twists and maddening moments along the way, in addition to MLB records set. For starter's, it marked the longest MLB game played this season. The 16 innings also is a new benchmark for games that have gone into extras since the league implemented the runner on second base rule beginning in 2020.
MLBBleacher Report

Breaking Down the Best MLB Units in 2021: Cs, INFs, OFs, Bench, SPs and RPs

There is no shortage of articles ranking MLB players by position, league, age, production or something else entirely. We're going to try something a little different. Rather than ranking individual players, we set out to name the best multi-player units in baseball. The goal is to decide which team has the best catchers, infielders, outfielders, bench, starting pitchers and relief pitchers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy