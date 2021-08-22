Cancel
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $766,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYorktown Management & Research Co Inc lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 55.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

