HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.