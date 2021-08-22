Cancel
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

#Blackrock Inc#Earnings Per Share#Hone#Harborone Bancorp#Harborone Bancorp#Eps#The Thomson Reuters#Zacks Investment Research#Blackrock Inc#Vanguard Group Inc#State Street Corp#The Harborone Bank
