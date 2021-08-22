Datum Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,666.00 (DAT)

Cancel
Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $23,666.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

