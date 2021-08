Tonight WWE is kicking off the weekend with SummerSlam, and tomorrow night they will follow that up with a loaded NXT TakeOver. TakeOver 36 will feature several Championship matches across the card, including one of the most anticipated matches of the night in the NXT Women's Championship. NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez will defend her title against her former best friend Dakota Kai, who turned on Gonzalez with a kick heard around the world. Since then the two have traded words but tomorrow night they will finally take each other on in the ring, and ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to Kai all about what went wrong with her partnership with Gonzalez, what winning the NXT Women's Championship would do to Kai's legacy, and more.