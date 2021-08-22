Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share
Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.40. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.www.modernreaders.com
