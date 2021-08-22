Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 35,041.98 while the NASDAQ rose 0.86% to 14,667.29. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.52% to 4,428.90. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,296,810 cases with around 625,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,358,820 cases and 433,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,494,210 COVID-19 cases with 572,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 210,073,340 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,404,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.