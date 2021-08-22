Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC
CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC's holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
