River’s Edge Theatre Co. to Present “The Green Plays Project” in Tarrytown
This September River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project” an outdoor theatre event featuring one act plays about climate change. The family friendly performance will be preceded by theatre workshops for kids and followed by a post-show community discussion between the audience, cast, and creative team. The event will focus on the subject of climate change, sustainable living, and positive steps families can take to fight global warming, as well as the psychological effect climate change has on our communities.riverjournalonline.com
Comments / 0