Maro Market Capitalization Tops $82.80 Million (MARO)
Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market cap of $82.80 million and $4.94 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0