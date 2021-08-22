Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)
Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
