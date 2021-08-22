Cancel
Titans coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing. Vrabel told reporters he woke up with a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. Another rapid test also turned up positive, so Vrabel was given a PCR test, which he expects will return Monday as positive.

