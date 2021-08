OAKLAND -- It probably wouldn’t be hyperbole to refer to this current stretch the A’s are embarking on as the most important of the season. Over the final 40 games of the regular season, the A’s are tasked with the toughest schedule of any American League club. Kicking things off with a Bay Bridge Series showdown against the Giants, who entered Friday with the best record in baseball, the A’s three newest additions worked as catalysts, ensuring the club got off on the right foot in a 4-1 victory at the Coliseum.